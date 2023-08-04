Global Green Beauty Awards win for Worthing's Melody’s Magical Scents

Founded to help those suffering from chronic pain enjoy the same relaxation as those able to use a bath, Melody’s Magical Scents is excited to announce the company’s Shower Sprays have won Bronze at the Global Green Beauty Awards 2023. This recognition reinforces the company’s commitment to ethical, sustainable and accessible relaxation for all.

The Global Green Beauty Awards is a renowned international platform that celebrates the beauty industry’s move towards sustainability. All of the 650+ entries are products that prioritise natural ingredients, ethical practices and environmentally-friendly packaging. Melody’s Magical Scents stood out from the wide pool of outstanding competitors thanks to the luxurious and therapeutic experience provided by their 100% organic Shower Sprays.

“I am still in shock”, says Caroline Moore, founder and driving force behind Melody’s Magical Scents. “To think that our Shower Sprays and the effort we take to ensure they’re 100% vegan and organic has been recognised in a field of much larger businesses is incredible. Our mission has always been to make relaxation and self-care accessible to everyone, and now we’re only more determined to continue creating products that positively impact people’s lives.”

Inspired by Moore’s personal journey with chronic pain, Melody's Magical Scents unique shower sprays are carefully crafted with all-natural, plant-based ingredients, and are free from harsh chemicals, parabens, and synthetic fragrances. By combining nature's goodness with innovative formulations, the shower sprays provide a refreshing and indulgent spa-like experience in the comfort of one's own shower.

Melody's Magical Scents founder, Caroline Moore and her husband Evan.

The Bronze Award in the Global Green Beauty Awards makes Melody's Magical Scents a three-time award winner, having won both the Vegan Beauty Awards and Vegan Choice Awards since the company was founded in October 2022. These accolades showcase the brand’s dedication to crafting products that not only deliver exceptional relaxation benefits but also promote environmental responsibility and inclusivity.

For more information about Melody's Magical Scents and to shop their award-winning line of shower sprays, please visit https://www.melodysmagicalscents.com/.

