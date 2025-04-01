Golden angels shine in Worthing’s first celebration event!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Worthing community came together in a heartwarming celebration on Saturday, 29th March, as Guardian Angel Carers Worthing hosted their first Golden Angels event at English Martyrs Catholic Church. The event was an afternoon filled with joy, connection and generosity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests were treated to a delightful afternoon tea, complete with an array of delicious treats, laughter and meaningful conversations. The atmosphere was one of warmth and togetherness, creating cherished moments and lasting memories for all who attended.

Beyond the festivities, the event also served a greater purpose. Attendees joined forces to raise valuable funds for Andy’s Angels, a local charity providing essential bereavement support. The generosity of the community was evident as contributions poured in to support this vital cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding a special touch to the occasion, the children of Beech Tree Childcare crafted beautiful Easter bonnets, which adorned the event with colour and charm. Their creativity and thoughtfulness were warmly appreciated by all.

A beautifully decorated Easter bonnet, created by the children of Beech Tree Childcare

“We are overwhelmed by the love and support shown at our first Golden Angels event,” said Kayleigh Gilbert, Branch Manager of Guardian Angel Carers Worthing. “This gathering was not only a celebration but also an opportunity to support an incredible charity. We are grateful to everyone who contributed and made the event such a success.”

A heartfelt thank you goes out to all who attended, participated, and supported this meaningful event. The Worthing team eagerly anticipates the next Golden Angels gathering which will be held on Saturday 13th September 2025.

For further details about this and other Community Hub events, please contact the team on: 01903 389098.