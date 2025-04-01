Golden angels shine in Worthing’s first celebration event!

By Natasha Lane
Contributor
Published 1st Apr 2025, 11:09 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 11:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Worthing community came together in a heartwarming celebration on Saturday, 29th March, as Guardian Angel Carers Worthing hosted their first Golden Angels event at English Martyrs Catholic Church. The event was an afternoon filled with joy, connection and generosity.

Guests were treated to a delightful afternoon tea, complete with an array of delicious treats, laughter and meaningful conversations. The atmosphere was one of warmth and togetherness, creating cherished moments and lasting memories for all who attended.

Beyond the festivities, the event also served a greater purpose. Attendees joined forces to raise valuable funds for Andy’s Angels, a local charity providing essential bereavement support. The generosity of the community was evident as contributions poured in to support this vital cause.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adding a special touch to the occasion, the children of Beech Tree Childcare crafted beautiful Easter bonnets, which adorned the event with colour and charm. Their creativity and thoughtfulness were warmly appreciated by all.

A beautifully decorated Easter bonnet, created by the children of Beech Tree ChildcareA beautifully decorated Easter bonnet, created by the children of Beech Tree Childcare
A beautifully decorated Easter bonnet, created by the children of Beech Tree Childcare

“We are overwhelmed by the love and support shown at our first Golden Angels event,” said Kayleigh Gilbert, Branch Manager of Guardian Angel Carers Worthing. “This gathering was not only a celebration but also an opportunity to support an incredible charity. We are grateful to everyone who contributed and made the event such a success.”

A heartfelt thank you goes out to all who attended, participated, and supported this meaningful event. The Worthing team eagerly anticipates the next Golden Angels gathering which will be held on Saturday 13th September 2025.

For further details about this and other Community Hub events, please contact the team on: 01903 389098.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice