Goring-by-Sea retirement living development scoops top industry award

The survey by HBF is conducted annually and interviews over 100,000 homeowners nationwide to determine the customer satisfaction of housebuilders and developers, helping to identify the best in the business. To receive the top Five Star rating, more than 90 percent of customers need to recommend a company to a friend.

The survey also revealed that McCarthy Stone continues to exceed customer satisfaction across the board, with almost nine out of ten (88 percent) homeowners saying living at one of its developments has improved their quality of life.

Rebecca Johnson, Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re thrilled to have been awarded the Full Five stars from HBF at Walnut Tree Place. This is proof of our long-standing commitment to developing welcoming and friendly communities which meet the highest standards and help our homeowners live life to the fullest.

“The welfare and happiness of our homeowners is at the heart of everything we do, and we continually strive to ensure they always receive the very best experience throughout their journey with us, from the reservation stage right through to moving and settling in. We want to express our gratitude to all the team at Walnut Tree Place for always going the extra mile to provide an exceptional living experience for our residents; the award is a true testament to their hard work and diligence.”

The HBF award recognises McCarthy Stone’s commitment to maintaining consistently high standards of build quality and delivering excellent customer service over the long-term, with particular emphasis on the developer’s commitment to guiding homebuyers through the purchasing process, including the provision of post-sales support.

Designed to meet the specific needs of the over 60s, Walnut Tree Placeconsists of just 35 beautifully appointed one and two-bedroom retirement apartments, each of which boast state-of-the-art facilities. Ideal for forging friendships, these include a spacious communal lounge and well-maintained landscaped gardens. For peace of mind, a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development, with 24/7 emergency call points and a door camera entry system to provide additional reassurance. Purchase prices for one and two-bedroom retirement apartments at Walnut Tree Place start from £255,000 and £399,000 respectively.

For anyone who'd like to see this beautiful retirement community for themselves, an Open Event is being held this week, from Thursday 3rd April to Saturday 5th April, when there'll be chance to meet other homeowners and take a tour of the thoughtfully designed homes.

To find out more about Retirement Living at Walnut Tree Place, please call 0800 153 3076 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/walnut-tree-place.

