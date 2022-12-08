A listed building in one of Chichester’s high streets has sold for £1.23million

Grade II listed 23-24 North Street, which is home to L’Occitane and the Coop Bank, has been sold to Sussex-based private investment and development company Saxon Estates.

A spokesperson for Flude Property Consultants said: “Flude Property Consultants are delighted to have concluded the sale of 23-24 North Street, Chichester.

"The property comprises two adjoining three-storey mid-terraced grade II listed buildings, comprising two independent retail units at ground floor separated by doorways leading to stairs to the upper parts.

North Street, Chichester

“Flude acted as joint auctioneers alongside Allsop. The property sold for £1.23 million to Saxon Estates who are a private investment and development company based in Sussex.”