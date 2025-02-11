Grade II listed hotel in East Sussex could be converted into homes following concern about condition
The South Downs Local Plan Review for the First Public Consultation (Regulation 18) January 2025 lists The Shelleys Hotel at 136 High Street as one of the proposed new allocations.
The proposal is on page 181 of the document at www.southdowns.gov.uk.
It said the aim is to deliver a ‘sympathetic and well-integrated conversion’ of the building into eight dwellings (class C3) in a way that ‘respects the townscape character and heritage significance of the site and its immediate surroundings and its setting within the National Park, informed by a landscape led masterplan’.
The proposal follows years of concerns about The Shelleys Hotel, which has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
The key matters and requirements aim to carefully consider the hotel conversion’s place within the Lewes Conservation Area, and its impact on it, as well as its ‘designated heritage assets’.
The document said: “Development should provide suitable vehicular and pedestrian access onto the A277 High Street.”
It also proposed safeguarding and enhancing the existing tree and vegetation belts at the site, saying there are many Tree Preservation Orders there. It said good acoustic design would be needed to address noise from nearby roads and the town centre. The conversion would also have to meet the requirements of relevant national and development plan policies.
The document added: “This site is within an Archaeological Notification Area. Undertake predetermination evaluation of potential archaeological features on the site prior to any planning application being submitted. Appropriate mitigation may be required depending on the outcome of that evaluation.”
In its heyday the hotel’s celebrity guests included Samuel Johnson and King George IV. It was also used as a military hospital during the First World War.
In 2022 residents expressed their frustration about the condition of the hotel on Facebook. One resident urged people to contact Historic England to see if the building could be added to its annual Risk Register. Historic England had previously said there is no statutory obligation upon the owner of a listed building to keep their property in a good state of repair.