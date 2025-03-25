Grand Designs TV show showcases S-FABS’ steel structure solutions

Sussex-based Fabrications company, S-FABS is thrilled to announce its innovative flagship steel structural solutions will be showcased in an upcoming TV episode of Grand Designs, airing this month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grand Designs, the renowned architectural television series hosted by Kevin McCloud, follows ambitious self-build projects across the UK. The first episode in the new 2025 series features a remarkable houseboat renovation project in Worthing, West Sussex, which truly pushes the boundaries of contemporary design and construction, not least due to its floating location. Scenes in this episode demonstrate S-FABS’ tailored designed and manufactured steel skeleton and cold rolled steel floor beams playing a key role in ensuring the houseboat’s structural integrity and how these allow it to move as one with the incoming and receding tides.

S-FABS’ involvement with the project to transform ‘The Verity’ houseboat, located just a few miles from its Selsey head office started in 2023, when the project architect and owner contacted the engineering specialists, on recommendation. They had heard about the company’s reputation for accuracy and quality, making a potential partnership a perfect fit for their visionary project. Awarded the project after a submitting a competitive and detailed quotation, S-FABS’ design and manufacturing work commenced in March 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Male, S-FABS Commercial Director said, “Being featured on Grand Designs is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our bespoke, speciality solutions. We manufactured and supplied the structural steel skeleton and cold rolled steel floor beams on this unusual project. The acute angles of the structure made connecting the steel members to each other very congested and a real challenge to achieve. The owner installed the solution themselves over time as the installation was tidal, but all the pieces fitted perfectly. Our attention to detail, experience and knowledge, gained across all commercial industries and sectors as well as residential, means all our clients can always be confident we’ll make their projects happen.”

Verity Houseboat

The episode is set to air on 26th March at 9pm on Channel 4. S-FABS invites the company’s customers, partners and any architecture enthusiasts to tune in to watch how this exciting houseboat transformation unfolded.

For more information about S-FABS and its portfolio of structural steel and other solutions, please visit www.sfabs.co.uk.