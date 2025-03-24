Greendale Construction continues essential repairs and upgrades to historic Uppark House

Chartered Builders, Greendale Construction Limited, is continuing essential repairs and upgrades to Uppark House and Gardens, South Harting, Petersfield, West Sussex. The Grade 1 listed, 17th century National Trust property will benefit from new electrical systems, new fire alarm installations, fire protection works, a new water treatment plant, and two new Biomass boilers. Work started in August 2024, and upon completion in March 2025, will leave the house in a better position to store and display its historic collections.

Built in 1690 by Ford Grey, the Earl of Tankerville, Uppark House was a project to demonstrate the Earl’s wealth and his political allegiances. Ford commissioned the building in the fashionable Anglo-Dutch style, favouring symmetry and simplicity as key attributes in the architecture, together with redbrick and stone dressings; an important stylistic choice which reinforced Grey's political leanings. Having undergone various decorative and architectural alterations over its 400 years, the Uppark House of today owes much to Sir Matthew and Lady Sarah Fetherstonhaugh who are responsible for its fine Georgian interiors and most if its Grand Tour art collection. Having bought Uppark for £19,000 (around £4 million today) in 1747 from Charles Tankerville, Ford Grey’s grandson, Fetherstonhaugh commissioned an extensive remodelling of the interior with architect James Paine. Later, the house was extended and altered by Humphry Repton. Uppark House was acquired by the National Trust 1954.

Rob Hooker, Director, Greendale Construction Limited, commented: “Greendale is proud to be involved in restoring Uppark House - an amazing building full of history - for the National Trust. It’s great to be working with architects, Rodney Melville and Partners, who we have previously worked with on Highcliffe Castle and the Windsor Royal Household projects. Greendale’s previous experience with historic, heritage and conservation projects is extensive, and includes Highcliffe Castle, Poole Museum, Christchurch Priory walls, Durlston Castle, and Shire Hall in Dorchester, to name but a few. We’re delighted to add Uppark House to our portfolio and even more delighted that the public will benefit from these essential works when the doors re-open this summer.”