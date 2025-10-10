Ground floor flat with gardens and parking in Eastbourne goes up for auction

A ground floor flat with gardens and parking in a popular area of Eastbourne is coming up for auction later this month.

Two-bedroom 1 Staveley Court at 9 Staveley Road is among 186 lots listed across southern England in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Emslie & Tarrant, it is listed with a guide price of £270,000 to £280,000 with vacant possession and a share of the freehold at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 30 October.

Landscaped communal gardens surround the property with stairs down to a secure gated parking compound.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This converted two bedroom mansion flat forms part of the ground floor of an impressive, detached property with communal gardens and secure parking compound.

“It is well appointed and provides light and spacious accommodation with a gas heating system via radiators and double glazed windows.

“Situated just off Eastbourne seafront in this favoured Meads location, there is easy access to the beach and leisure facilities.

“The town centre’s comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities, including mainline station, are nearby and there are excellent road links to all surrounding areas via the A259/A27.”

A studio flat with letting potential in seafront location in Pevensey Bay is listed with a leasehold guide price of £70,000 with vacant possession.

Flat 3 in Wallsend House on Richmond Road, was previously let for £730 per calendar month and the last tenants vacated the property in September.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “This first floor studio flat is situated in the centre of Pevensey Bay within easy access of the beach, countryside and village high street, with pubs, restaurants, cafés, churches and shops.

“There are mainline railway links to Eastbourne, Hastings, Brighton and London and the property is five miles from Eastbourne town centre with its further local amenities.

“We consider it ideal for continued investment or it would be perfect as a coastal bolthole or holiday home.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/261/176/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the sixth this year, goes live on Tuesday 28 October and concludes on Thursday 30 October.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.