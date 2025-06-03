Guardian Angel Carers Community Hub taster session brings joy and connection to Chichester
Guests enjoyed hands-on sessions including flower arranging, knitting, cake decorating, bingo, and seated sports with Rise, just a few examples of the regular events that bring our community together throughout the year.
It was a pleasure to welcome local organisations such as Shopmobility Chichester and Trishaw Chichester, whose involvement helped make the day even more special.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to everyone who joined us, and to our incredible CareAngels whose dedication and energy made the event such a success.
To find out more about our ongoing Community Hub events, please get in touch:
Tel: 01243 216416
Email: [email protected]
Let’s keep building a stronger, more connected community - together.