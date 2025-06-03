Guardian Angel Carers Community Hub taster session brings joy and connection to Chichester

By Natasha Lane
Contributor
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 17:05 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

We were thrilled to host a vibrant and engaging Community Hub Taster Session at The Grace Centre last Friday, offering a glimpse into the wide range of activities and support available through our Chichester branch.

Guests enjoyed hands-on sessions including flower arranging, knitting, cake decorating, bingo, and seated sports with Rise, just a few examples of the regular events that bring our community together throughout the year.

It was a pleasure to welcome local organisations such as Shopmobility Chichester and Trishaw Chichester, whose involvement helped make the day even more special.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A heartfelt thank you goes out to everyone who joined us, and to our incredible CareAngels whose dedication and energy made the event such a success.

Hockey anyone!Hockey anyone!
Hockey anyone!

To find out more about our ongoing Community Hub events, please get in touch:

Tel: 01243 216416

Email: [email protected]

Let’s keep building a stronger, more connected community - together.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice