Guardian Angel Carers deliver smiles and flowers in Chichester this Mother’s Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Mother’s Day was made even more special as the dedicated CareAngels from Guardian Angel Carers Chichester set out to spread joy and appreciation to their valued clients. With heartfelt gestures and beautiful flowers, they delivered love right to the doorsteps of those they care for.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bringing smiles, warmth, and companionship, the CareAngels spent the day personally delivering flowers, ensuring that every client felt cherished and celebrated. The simple act of kindness created unforgettable moments, reinforcing Guardian Angel Carers’ commitment to making every day special for those they support.

“At Guardian Angel Carers, we strive to bring not just care but also happiness into the lives of our clients,” said Kirstie Parker, Registered Manager of Guardian Angel Carers Chichester. “Seeing their faces light up with joy reminded us of the power of small, thoughtful gestures.”

This touching initiative highlights Guardian Angel Carers’ dedication to going beyond traditional care, fostering meaningful connections, and ensuring that no one feels alone on special occasions.