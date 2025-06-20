Guardian Angel Carers mark Carers Week
This Carers Week we have celebrated CareAngels who were nominated for the compassionate care they deliver.
We asked all branches to nominate one CareAngel and National Office shortlisted the nominations down to four runner up’s and one overall winner.
Today we are celebrating the CareAngel we felt was the worthy winner of the Guardian Angel Carers – Carers Week – Care Angel Award – and that is Mary Yardley from our Guardian Angel Carers Mid Sussex Branch.
Mary received a wonderful nomination from Business Owner Pip Bhurrut who had the following to say:
“Mary is an unassuming, gentle, friendly, kind lady who cares for everyone as is they are her own family. Mary has not been without her own struggles in life, but she with her character, faith and determination for life and love for her clients, means that she carries on. Mary has a way with people that makes them feel comfortable, at ease and confident to be themselves, and is naturally extremely caring and considerate of others. Our company would not be where it is today without Mary whose full-time commitment and work ethic are second to none. Mary works hard and when we call her nothing is ever too much of a problem and she will support the team wherever and whenever she can. Mary is exactly who we would want to care for anyone in our family because she is a true angel and an ambassador for Guardian Angel Carers. A great example of Marys excellence is that recently she was visiting our client at an independent living flat. When she arrived, she noticed that there was no power and people were starting to come out of their flats, and they were worried. Mary brought our client and all the other residents into safety in the community lounge where there was emergency lighting and stayed with them until the manager of the home arrived. She went above and beyond her responsibilities that night and made sure vulnerable people were kept safe.
We regularly receive positive feedback about Mary from clients and colleagues ranging from “They will sincerely miss Mary being a part of their lives” and “Mary has always got an amazing smile on her face and genuinely cares. Nothing is too much to ask and she will go out of her way to make sure her clients are safe and happy. She’s a super woman that works so many hours because she genuinely loves what she does. Mary will always make us and clients laugh with her funny stories and is just a lovely person to be around, a real pick me up that everyone needs”.
When Mary found out she had won Carers week she replied with "You'd be lost without me"
From all the network, a massive well-done to Mary, you are a true ambassador of the Guardian Angel Carers Values:
Compassionate – Professional – Friendly – Reliable – Quality – Innovative