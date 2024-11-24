Guest houses unwrapped for Christmas auction

Two guest houses in Bognor Regis are to be auctioned on 11th December.

Both with vacant possession and freehold, they are among 148 lots listed across southern England by Clive Emson Auctioneers in the firm’s December auction.

The six-bedroom property at 69 London Road has a guide price of £480,000 - £520,000.

5 Gloucester Road, Bognor Regis.

Joe Rocks, auction appraiser, said: “Known locally as Keedwell House, the guest house is presented to a very high standard and offers six-bedroom accommodation over two floors all with en-suite facilities.

“The bedrooms all have naval names, such as Ark Royal and Victory, and the utilities have been split to all rooms, with each having its own electricity and water supply.

“The rooms all have a digital entry system linked to the main communal door. The current build has taken into consideration the need for access to plumbing and electric for all rooms, easily accessible through hatches.”

Jubilee Guest House at 5 Gloucester Road, has a guide price of £380,000 - £410,000.

Joe said: “The property is very close to the popular Butlin’s holiday park and seafront, with only a short distance to the railway station and the town centre.

“The property comprises letting rooms across two floors. The utilities have been split so each room has individual electricity and water supplies with their own entrances from the shared communal hallway.

“Three rooms are currently finished and ready for occupation whilst the fourth room requires completion.”

Joe added: “There may be scope and potential to extend the two guest houses, offering additional letting rooms, or a change of use to residential dwellings, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Bidding for the auction, the last of eight this year by Clive Emson Auctioneers, is live on 9 December and concludes on 11 December.