Guild Care celebrates 90 years of providing care and community support in Worthing

​Guild Care has been providing vital care and support services to the Worthing area since 1933. We have grown to become Worthing’s largest and most established social care charity, supporting more than 3,000 people every year.

Creating Connections hosts a wide range of weekly group activities and monthly social events for over-65s

Our diverse range of community services support many individuals – including older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities. As a charity, our aim is to reduce the isolation or social stigmas that these groups may be experiencing.

As part of our Creating Connections service, for example, we host a wide range of weekly group activities and monthly social events for over 65s, such as our popular Sunday lunch club. One regular participant in our activities told us: “The classes that I attend have made a big difference to my life – I spent a lot of time on my own which was lonely.”

Help@Home, hospital services and domiciliary care are among our other services available to older people living in the area.

Birkdale day service offers much-needed day and respite care for adults with learning disabilities

For younger people and their families, our Ashdown Centre offers a range of themed, structured and age-appropriate activities for children with complex needs. Through our Fitzalan and Birkdale day services, we also offer much-needed day and respite care for adults with learning disabilities.

We also host daytime support services at our Haviland House Day Service, which provides fun and stimulating activities for people living with dementia – all carried out in a safe and supportive environment.

These activities are tailored to the care needs and interests of our members, often involving a mixture of live entertainment, arts and crafts and opportunities for reminiscence. By bringing their loved ones to these services, caregivers also have the opportunity to enjoy some respite and time to themselves.

A family member told us: “I think the service you provide is amazing and life saving for carers. It enables me to be me, and not worry all the time.”

Our three care homes – Haviland House, Linfield House and Caer Gwent – have been established for more than 80 years. They are dual registered, so whether it’s residential, nursing, or dedicated dementia care that is needed, we are confident that we can support you and your loved one to live well, enjoy life and love every day.

For more information on any of our services, or to enquire about one of our care homes, please call 01903 327327, email [email protected] or visit our website.

Guild Care is for people, not profit, and as a charity all our surplus is reinvested into our service users, their families, and our people – for the benefit of the local community. Our vision is that everyone in need of care should be able to live a fulfilling, safe and secure life. We’re making this possible by ensuring our services remain accessible, effective, and lovingly delivered.

