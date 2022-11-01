Haviland House was built specifically to meet the needs of people living with different stages of dementia. Our team focuses on taking a person-centered approach and creating an environment where our residents can live happily, independently and comfortably.

At Haviland, you will find five distinct households, each designed to support residents at a particular stage of their dementia.

These households have their own dedicated team of carers, who create a family feeling and help residents to settle in as quickly as possible, ensuring that no one feels isolated.

As a charity we invest in our services and are proud of the facilities that we offer – all of our rooms include en suite facilities for residents.

During the warmer months, our residents enjoy sitting out in our beautiful gardens and sensory summer house – while the home also boasts an indoor garden room, which means we can bring the outdoors in when the temperature drops.

A regular schedule of activities helps to keep our residents’ minds and bodies active.

Eileen, who is our award-winning activities and well-being co-ordinator, ensures there is something for everyone to enjoy. Weekly activities include live musical performances, arts and craft sessions and light exercise classes, through to more gentle pastimes such as jigsaws.

Haviland House boasts an indoor garden room, which means staff can bring the outdoors in when the temperature drops

Feedback about these activities is often positive.

One of our resident’s family members said: “My mum loves the activities which take place every day. My mum is always smiling and happy. Thank you Haviland for making what could have been a difficult transition for my mum and our family so much better.”

Here’s what a resident’s wife had to say about their experience of the first few days in Haviland House: "I was so worried about leaving my husband for the first time but the staff made him feel so welcome and really put my mind at ease.

"They could not do enough for us to make sure he was settled and happy. I would definitely recommend and use Haviland House again in the future.”

We understand that it can be a scary and daunting time for individuals when moving into a care home – particularly if they are in the later stages of dementia.

However, our team work hard to make this transition as stress-free as possible, with personalised support and care that people can truly benefit from.