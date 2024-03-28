Guild Care’s Linfield House: A special place in Worthing to call home

Roof terrace at Linfield House

But it’s not just the inside space at Linfield House that makes this home so special. Overlooking Victoria Park, close to the town and seafront, the home is easily accessible – as are the elegantly-curated gardens and outdoor spaces.

Across all three Guild Care homes – Haviland House, Caer Gwent and Linfield House – we create a forever home for our residents, whatever their circumstances and however much their individual needs change. Here, we look at three things in particular that make Linfield House so special.

Here to care, forever

At Linfield House, our 24/7 expert nursing care enables us to adapt to suit each person, from offering support to our most independent residents to full clinical care for those living with complex medical needs.

With staffing levels above the industry average, we are proud of our culture – both among staff and residents and between colleagues, who love coming to work in such a special place.

Our care revolves around our residents, whether they revel in the camaraderie and variety that comes with living at Linfield House, or they’re a husband and wife who have chosen to move here together.

The family feel, which we are known for, extends to our residents’ loved ones, who are invited to join our daily roster of activities or simply spend some quality one-to-one time in our indoor and outdoor spaces.

Dedicated dementia care

Our nurse-led care covers all conditions and needs, including our dedicated dementia suites that are designed with safety and comfort in mind. The recently-refurbished areas include the latest equipment, and our team of nurses are on hand 24/7 to provide care, companionship and reassurance.

Every detail in our dementia suites has been carefully considered, down to the pictures on the walls, which are specially selected to prompt conversations and appeal to our residents who are living with dementia.

We are in the process of creating a dementia-friendly garden which will open later this year and will include sensory spaces, vibrant plants and places to reflect with loved ones.

The great outdoors

We know that there are huge benefits to spending time in nature and we are particularly proud of our outdoor spaces here at Linfield House. Our beautifully landscaped gardens are much loved by residents and their guests alike, such as our welcoming roof terrace, where afternoon tea is served each day in the warmer months.

Our popular gardening club includes events such as daffodil planting in spring and sunflower growing in the summer, with our own greenhouse to provide year-round enjoyment.

We also have a private gate to access Victoria Park, where residents can enjoy a picnic during the warmer months. Whether spending time outside or enjoying the many home comforts indoors, Linfield House is a truly special place.

If you are looking for care for yourself or a loved one, we would be happy to show you around Linfield House. For more information about Guild Care’s homes and services, or to sign up to our funding and planning care event at our Caer Gwent home on April 19, please contact our friendly customer relationship team on 01903 327327 or [email protected]