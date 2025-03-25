Gym location comes to Eastbourne’s Compton Industrial Estate

SHW on behalf of Chancerygate has let a fully detached 20,000 sq ft warehouse on a secure self-contained site at Compton Industrial Estate, Eastbourne.

Unit 4, Birch Close has been let on a 15-year lease to Gym Location, adding to their other five locations around England. On top of the full refurbishment by the Landlord, Gym Location has since completed an extensive fit out, paving way to match their slogan of ‘a new way to gym’. The new site will be open from 1st April.

Located on one of the principal industrial estates in Eastbourne, the estate benefits from good road communications being in close proximity to the A22, providing direct access to Hailsham, East Grinstead and Croydon to the North. The A27 is also easily accessible providing a route along the south coast to Brighton, Portsmouth and Southampton to the west and the ports of Folkestone and Dover to the east via the A259.

Chancerygate has one other unit available to let at Compton Industrial Estate.