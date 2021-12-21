Hailsham bar wins award for Christmas window display

The B12 Bar & Kitchen was chosen by the Mayor of Hailsham as the winner of this year’s competition set up to encourage businesses to decorate their shop fronts during the festive season.

Windows were judged on visual impact, creativity, artistic merit, inventive use of materials and effort.

Several shop displays were short-listed for the award including Sweethearts Party Shop in George Street, which was selected as this year’s runner-up.

Cllr Holbrook, Luke Kidd, Jane Smith. Photo from Hailsham Town Council SUS-211221-092133001

B12 impressed judges with its front window display which incorporated a festive forest theme.

Staff members were delighted when the Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook and Chamber of Commerce member Jane Smith – representing Stevens & Carter estate agents – dropped in to hand out the special award.

Sam Beale, sales manager at Stevens & Carter, said, “As a member of the Hailsham Chamber of Commerce, Jane Smith, one of our Sales Negotiators was thrilled to be asked by the town Mayor to help judge the best Christmas window display competition.

“Jane and Cllr Holbrook had a whopping 35 entries this year to choose from and we are delighted to announce B12 Bar & Kitchen as this year’s winner with its fantastic display.

Cllr Holbrook and Jane Smith with Sweethearts staff. Photo from Hailsham Town Council. SUS-211221-092144001

“It is amazing to see so many of our local businesses going above and beyond to help create a festive feel throughout the town and you all should feel very proud. We would also like to congratulate Sweethearts Party Shop, coming a close second place.”

Cllr Holbrook said, “We were impressed by the way that some shops had continued their festive theme inside, with many having decorated trees, hanging baubles and tinsel throughout. The dressing-up and decorating of shop windows for Christmas clearly enhances the festive spirit of this important retail period.