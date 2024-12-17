Hailsham business owner celebrates milestone with a growing team

As 2024 draws to a close, Nic Gray, founder of Nic Gray & Associates, is celebrating a remarkable milestone: leading a fully expanded team into the new year.

Nic Gray & Associates, based in Hailsham, specialises in supporting businesses with social media, visibility, and back-office operations. Over the past year, the company has seen significant growth, reflecting the dedication, hard work, and strategic vision of its founder.

“Ending the year with a full team behind me feels absolutely fantastic,” says Nic. “This milestone is proof that all the hard work is paying off. It’s a proud moment for me and the entire team.”

In 2024, Nic Gray & Associates achieved several key milestones, including:

Nic Gray & Associates - Rachel, Jen, Ann, Sam & Natalya

• Expanding the team to include new associates specialising in business brainstorming, growth workshops, social media marketing, and bookkeeping.

• Winning the Service Excellence Business of the Year 2024 Award at the Female Business Awards.

• Hosting sold-out workshops, including the Canva Basics Workshops, helping entrepreneurs elevate their brands and grow their businesses.

• Collaborating on a book project, guest speaking at industry events, and appearing on multiple podcasts, showcasing expertise in visibility and business growth.

Nic Gray with Team Member Sam McCulloch at the open day of the office inside The Laurel in Hailsham

• Supporting a growing roster of clients with tailored strategies to scale their businesses and achieve their goals.

Nic credits this success to the ongoing support from clients, the business community, and the dedication of her team.

Looking ahead to 2025, Nic Gray & Associates is poised for even greater success. Plans for the new year include launching an online Visibility Success Circle for entrepreneurs, innovative services, hosting more workshops, and continuing to provide the high-quality support that clients have come to rely on.

“None of this would have been possible without the incredible people I’ve had the privilege of working with – my team, clients, and business connections. I’m so excited for what’s ahead in 2025!”

About Nic Gray & Associates:

Nic Gray & Associates specialises in providing tailored support to neurodivergent entrepreneurs and wellness businesses, with a focus on social media, visibility, and operational efficiency. Based in Hailsham, the company is passionate about empowering entrepreneurs to achieve their goals while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

For more information, please contact:

🌐 Website: https://facebook.com/nicgray.co.uk