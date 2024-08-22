Hailsham care home inspected after concerns about care delivery and management of medicines

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said a care home in Hailsham was inspected after concerns were raised about the management of medicines and care delivery at the service.

Bowes House, in Battle Road in Hailsham, has been awarded an overall rating of ‘good’. The care home has also been given a ‘good’ rating for being ‘safe’, ‘effective’, ‘responsive’ and ‘well-led’.

This assessment took place from May 7 to May 24 with an onsite visit taking place on May 7.

The inspector said: "Incidents and accidents were reported, and appropriate actions were taken. Safeguarding concerns were raised as required. Staff knew how to identify and raise concerns.

"When things went wrong lessons were learnt. Staff knew how to support people with their health conditions. There was enough staff to support people to remain safe.

"Staff had the skills and knowledge they needed to provide people with safe care. Staff had undertaken equality and diversity training and told us diversity was valued at the service.

"Medicines were administered as prescribed and managed safely, however we identified some areas of practice that needed improvement in relation to PRN (as required) medicines, the support of staff and the culture of the service.”

The report went on to state that people using the service and their relatives were happy with the service.

The inspector said: “They felt people were safe and well supported by staff. Their health and social needs were monitored and met. They were able to participate in a range of social activities and received personalised care and support. People told us they felt safe and well cared for and they were able to speak up if they had concerns.

"One person told us, “I feel very safe and secure, staff check on you all the time and we are quite happy.” People and relatives said that the staff are kind and caring, and that staff know how to support them.

"One person told us, “Very kind and caring staff, we all jog along quite well with them all.” A relative added, “Yes, [my relative] is safe. He gets a lot of interaction from the staff, and he looks okay.”