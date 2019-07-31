Hailsham couple arrested in Gibraltar

A couple from Hailsham have appeared in court in Gibraltar charged with being intoxicated while in charge of a child.

The Royal Gibraltar Police have today confirmed a man and woman, both British nationals and widely reported to be from Hailsham, were arrested on Sunday evening (July 28) at the country’s international airport.

The man is 54-years-old and the woman 53.

The couple, who have not been named by police, pleaded not guilty to the charge in court.

Inspector Patrick Paya said, “Police were called to the Gibraltar International Airport to assist an ambulance crew who were having difficulties with a female passenger that had fallen over in the departures lounge.

“On arrival, the officers noted the female and her husband, who were due to fly out later that night with their three young children, were both intoxicated.

“Both individuals were arrested for being intoxicated whilst in charge and of a child and conveyed to police headquarters.

“Emergency police powers were executed and the three children were taken into police care and subsequently accommodated with Social Services.

“Both individuals have been charged with being intoxicated while in charge of a child. The female has been additionally charged with criminal damage.”

The inspector said both the man and woman were detained overnight in police custody and appeared before the Rock’s magistrates’ court the following morning.

He said, “The couple were charged in respect of two of the children who were under the age of 13.

“They appeared before the court on Monday, pleaded not guilty to the charge and were granted court bail to reappear in court on Monday August 5.

“The female was additionally charged with criminal damage in respect of an officer’s shirt which was torn during the arrest.”