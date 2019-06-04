Hailsham firm pulls out of High Street due to 2017 roadworks

An independent wine merchant which was in the heart of Hailsham for almost 25 years has moved out of the town centre.

Hailsham Wine Cellars was in the High Street but has recently changed its name to Wine Warehouse and moved to Blackbarn Farm at Lower Dicker on the A22 – blaming the closure of the road during the 2017 traffic improvement scheme in the town centre.

In a recent email shot, Steve, Helen, Michelle, Darko and Pete said, “After suffering greatly through the closure of the High Street two years ago – when we really should have left – and our lease being up this year, we decided enough was enough. We have therefore changed not only our place of business but also our approach to selling wines and spirits. We have moved into a warehouse and office close by and are concentrating on our Internet and wholesale business. We shall still be holding regular wine tastings to which we shall continue to send out invitations. We were in the heart of Hailsham for almost 25 years so this is a mighty change for us all. But our enthusiasm for the wine business is as powerful as ever. It’s not just the buying and selling but the whole ethos of comparing taste, colour, bouquet, bottle, cork and label from magnificent and dedicated wine-makers from around the world that keeps the passion alive.”