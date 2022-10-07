Edit Account-Sign Out
Hailsham haberdashery named ‘Fabric Shop of the Year’ at regional award ceremony

A haberdashery in Hailsham has been given the title of ‘Fabric Shop of the Year’ at a regional award ceremony.

By Jacob Panons
Friday, 7th October 2022, 12:39 pm
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 12:40 pm

The Pumpkin Patch in St Mary's Avenue took home the accolade at the London and South East Prestige Awards 2022.

This follows the fabric shop being crowned ‘Best Independent Local Store’ at the Craft Business Magazine awards.

The Pumpkin Patch, which opened in 2002, was awarded the regional title following a vote.

Pumpkin Patch owner Julie Ellis receiving the award for 'Fabric Shop of The Year'

Shop owner Julie Ellis said: “We are simply over the moon to have won our second national award in as many years and thank every single one of our wonderful customers for their support and for taking the time to vote for us.”

The owner said the award has provided a ‘real boost’ for the shop.

She added: “With increasing awareness of the financial and environmental benefits of making and mending, we hope more people will try their hand at sewing, knitting and crafting beautiful gifts for their loved ones.”

