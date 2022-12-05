A Hailsham-based haulier was presented with a national logistics award.

Pallet-Track Logistics Ltd is celebrating success after picking up an award for its contribution to the logistics industry. The recent awards night in Cirencester was hosted by actor and comedian Brian Conley (EastEnders, The Brian Conley Show, The Grimleys).

The Platinum Award was presented on behalf of Pallet-Track for the business’ contribution to its national pallet network, which enables independent hauliers to work together to transport freight around the UK. To achieve a Platinum Award, members must have achieved 99 per cent or above delivery service for the network for 10 out of 12 months of the year.

Kevin Light, managing director at Pallet-Track Logistics, said: “We are proud of the whole team’s contribution towards our continued success, which comes at a difficult time for the sector. Despite these challenges, our team has gone above and beyond to keep goods on the move.

Hailsham haulier picks up national award from actor and comedian Brian Conley (photo from Pallet-Track Logistics)

“We are delighted to receive this award and to be recognised for our contribution to the Pallet-Track network and we look forward to building on this success in the coming year.”

Caroline Green, chief executive of Pallet-Track, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the team and well-deserved recognition for their hard work throughout 2022. Our annual shareholder gala provides a welcome opportunity to bring our network members together to celebrate our collective success and it is a real joy to honour those who have gone the extra mile time and time again.”