The Orchard Lane house has applied to Wealden District Council for the garage to become a beauty salon serving one customer at a time.

Plans say the business would be open 8am-8pm Monday-Saturday.

According to the plans, customers would access the salon through the front door or French doors at the back.

New beauty salon coming to Hailsham (photo by Keith Woodland)

It says, “The site is in an accessible location with adequate parking.”