The Grade II listed Pavilion in Hailsham could be getting a blue plaque if plans are approved.

Plans have been submitted to Wealden District Council put a blue plaque on the front of Hailsham Pavilion in George Street, displaying information on the founder of the building - A.K. Burtenshaw JP.

A blue plaque is a permanent sign installed in a public place in the UK and elsewhere to commemorate a link between that location and a famous person, event, or former building on the site, serving as a historical marker.

The blue plaque scheme was founded in 1866 and is now run by English Heritage in London. Similar schemes are run outside of London by local authorities and organisations.

Hailsham Pavilion could be getting a blue plaque (photo from WDC)

Hailsham Pavilion was built in 1921 and now serves as a fully independent cinema, live music venue, and theatre. It’s a registered charity and volunteer community project.

Use of the venue was on and off from 1965, with periods when it would stand empty for years. It served as a bingo hall in the 60s and 70s.

It was in 1993 that June Bourne, the Mayor at the time, started a building society account to raise funds for the Pavilion to be restored. The Hailsham Old Pavilion Society (HOPS) was also set up. By the end of 1999, HOPS had raised nearly £100,000.

Money was also gained through various grants and the Heritage Lottery Fund, the council, and smaller groups until £500,000 was raised and the restoration project could go ahead. It was reopened in February 2000 by June Bourne.

