Police calls to revoke the licence of Hailsham pub have been withdrawn, after its landlord agreed to a voluntary surrender.

On October 2, a Wealden District Council licensing panel had been due to consider an application from Sussex Police, which called on councillors to revoke a premises licence attached to the The Railway Tavern in Station Road.

In its application, Sussex Police had linked the pub to a number of violent incidents over the past year, saying the pub’s landlord, Phillip Ashby, “appears to have lost control” of the establishment.

The hearing formally began last month, but was adjourned at the request of Mr Ashby, who council papers reported to have suffered “serious injuries” during an incident outside the premises on August 14.

The Railway Tavern. Image credit: Wealden District Council

As the adjourned hearing recommenced, Cllr Geoffrey Draper (Con), the panel’s chairman, informed attendants that Mr Ashby had voluntarily surrendered the pub’s premises licence.

This was confirmed by the panel’s legal advisor, solicitor Matthew Thompsett, who said the licence had been formally surrendered “with immediate effect” on the morning of the hearing.

In light of the development, Sussex Police agreed to formally withdraw its application, on the basis there was no longer an active licence to revoke.

Cllr Draper thanked Mr Ashby for attending the hearing and agreeing to surrender the licence.

Council papers note how the pub had been voluntarily closed since the incident in August.

In a statement posted on the pub’s Facebook page at the time, Mr Ashby, who had been the pub’s premises licence holder and Designated Premises Supervisor since 2017, had said The Railway Tavern was not expected to reopen under his ownership.

In a separate statement, which had been submitted to the council prior to the incident and in response to the review application, Mr Ashby disputed the characterisation put forward by Sussex Police.

Within it he said the pub’s staff had intervened on numerous occasions to defuse conflict and eject problem customers and questioned whether the pub could reasonably have been expected to take a different course of action in its responses to a number of the incidents referenced in the police application.