Hailsham shopping centre landlord speaks of exciting plans following change of ownership

The landlord of a shopping centre in Hailsham has spoken of exciting plans following a recent change of ownership.

By Sam Pole
Published 4th May 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 14:59 BST

InThe Quintins Centre in Hailsham recently changed hands and the new landlord has spoken of the owners’ plans for the centre, including the major renovation works that will be taking place.

Speaking on behalf of the building’s landlord, centre manager Phil said: “Following a recent change in ownership of the centre, the new owners have being working very hard to bring about change and bring the centre right up to date.

"We are delighted at the positive changes being brought to the centre, This is for the benefit of the local community and occupiers of the centre.

The landlord of a shopping centre in Hailsham has spoken of exciting plans following a recent change of ownership.The landlord of a shopping centre in Hailsham has spoken of exciting plans following a recent change of ownership.
“The new owners have privately committed a staggering six figure sum for the renovation project and this will give Hailsham town centre a big uplift.

“Works are already underway with scaffolding already up.

“The over hall is scheduled to take 8-12 weeks and along with the comprehensive refurbishment the shoppers at The Quintins will have a much modernised signage experience to look forward to.”

In addition to these plans, Phil said that the owners are currently working on a website design which will enable occupiers to offers and events.

The website will also give residents the opportunity to keep up to date with recent happenings at the centre.

Phil added: “Watch this space, these are exciting times for The Quintins Shopping Centre and Hailsham.”

The Quintins Centre is situated in North Street, Hailsham, BN27 1DP.

