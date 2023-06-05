A crowd gathered for the St Wilfrid’s Hospice shop re-opening in Hailsham which took place on Friday, June 2.
The shop in the Quintins Centre has had a complete refurbishment over the last two weeks and has reopened fully to the public.
Hospice Development Director, Pam Russell, cut the ribbon to officially open the new store, which features a brand new department for children, a denim section, as well as clothing, accessories and homeware.
A spokesperson for St Wilfrid’s Hospice said: “What a wonderful time we had at the official opening of our Hailsham shop. Thank you to everyone who queued up - some even said it's the best charity shop they've ever been in.
“We're so excited to show off our new shop. We can’t wait to welcome you to our shop!”