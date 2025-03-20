Hailsham's Nic Gray named finalist in 2025 Woman Who Achieves Awards

Hailsham-based Nic Gray, founder of Nic Gray & Associates, has been announced as a finalist in the esteemed Woman Who Achieves Awards 2025.

This recognition underscores Nic’s unwavering commitment to empowering business owners, particularly neurodivergent entrepreneurs and wellness professionals, by providing them with clarity, visibility, and confidence on their entrepreneurial journeys.

Established by Sandra Garlick MBE in January 2016, the Woman Who Achieves Awards celebrate and acknowledge the accomplishments of women in business throughout the UK.

Sandra’s mission is to cultivate more female role models in the business world to inspire others. Reflecting on the awards’ evolution, Sandra remarked, “When I first launched these Awards, they were only supposed to be a one-off event. My mission was to create more women in business role models to inspire others. That’s exactly what these awards do, and over the years, I’ve seen confidence grow, achievements celebrated, and role models created.”

Nic Gray

The 10th anniversary of the Woman Who Achieves Awards will be commemorated on May 9, 2025, at the historic Coombe Abbey Hotel. This milestone event will bring together influential women from various industries to celebrate their achievements and contributions.

In addition to the Achieves Awards, Sandra Garlick MBE also hosts the Woman Who Solopreneur Awards every October, further recognising the endeavors of solo businesswomen. Beyond the awards, Sandra is a Business Growth & Visibility Strategist and Speaker Mentor, dedicated to assisting women in amplifying their personal brands.

Through her annual awards, online academy, and SPEAKER Bootcamps, she offers platforms for women to discover and share their stories. Sandra’s extensive experience includes roles as a former solicitor, a Certified Business Strategist, and a business mentor for initiatives like the NatWest Accelerator and the Government’s Help to Grow Scheme. She is also a member of the Association of British Mentors (ABM).

Expressing her excitement, Nic stated, “Being named a finalist for the Woman Who Achieves Awards 2025 is such an exciting and meaningful moment for me. As business owners, we’re often so focused on the next goal that we forget to pause and acknowledge how far we’ve come. Celebrating our wins, big or small, is essential because it fuels our motivation, builds confidence, and reminds us why we started in the first place. This recognition isn’t just about me; it’s about the incredible community I support and the impact we’re all making together.”

The winners of the Woman Who Achieves Awards 2025 will be unveiled at the Awards Lunch on May 9, 2025. For more details about the awards and event information, visit https://womanwho.co.uk/awards/.