Hair salon in Hailsham closes with ‘immediate effect’

A salon in Hailsham has announced that it has closed following five years of business in the town.

LW Hair Salon on Hailsham High Street announced that it had closed with ‘immediate effect’ on Saturday, February 8.

The shop stated that after ‘working through Covid, an economic crisis with rising costs and increase overheads’ that the business was ‘no longer sustainable’.

A spokesperson for the salon said: “It is with great sadness we have to announce that we have taken the tough decision and closed our doors with immediate effect.

“Following many years of hard work, money and time, through Covid, an economic crisis with rising costs, increased overheads and much more, we have found our business dream diminished amongst all these challenges and the business is no longer sustainable.

“We feel we can no longer give you the value and services we would like and therefore after much consideration we have decided to let go of our dream and close the doors to our beautiful shop and business.”

The shop also went on to thank its customers for helping support the business over the years.

The spokesperson added: “I’m sure you can appreciate that this has been an extremely difficult time and decision for us and we would like to apologise to you all but also thank you all for supporting us and our business these past five years.

“We have been so grateful for our lovely, loyal clients

“At the end of the day all that matters is that you tried your best”