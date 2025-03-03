Hall & Woodhouse more than doubles chef apprenticeship capacity across the south

Hall & Woodhouse (H&W) has confirmed the expansion of its chef apprenticeship scheme, offering 36 new places across two new partner colleges. The leading family brewer is working with Bournemouth and Poole College and Exeter College to offer new apprenticeships in hospitality and catering, following the success of its existing programme with Chichester College.

The first cohort of 12 Level 3 (Senior) Production Chef Apprenticeships launch at Bournemouth and Poole College on 25th February 2025, with a second cohort of a further 12 students starting the course in the autumn. Exeter College is also offering 12 new places for its apprenticeship course starting in September 2025.

Apprentices benefit from professional training and hands-on experience throughout the 12-month course. The bespoke programme is tailored to complement their role at Hall and Woodhouse as a Head or Sous Chef. The course focusses on the creation of dishes from H&W’s handcrafted menu, using specific ingredients and applying the business’ high culinary standards.

Dean Livesey, Director of HR at Hall & Woodhouse, said: “We are thrilled to extend our apprenticeship programme to even more chefs across the south. By working closely with respected forward-thinking colleges, we are delivering the required skills to boost employability, develop our future leaders, and shape the future of the hospitality sector.

“Providing our chefs with access to the apprenticeship course enables great people to earn at least the Real Living Wage and develop their skills. Our apprentices are equipped with all the tools they need to grow confidently in their roles and fast track their progression. Of the 26 apprentices that undertook the Chichester course in 2024, nine have already received promotions.”

The innovative programme was first developed by H&W in partnership with Chichester College when it began in February 2024. This year, Chichester College will provide an additional 12 Level 3 (Senior) Production Chef Apprenticeship places.

Abi Dalton, 29, from The Plough in Southampton, has been Head Chef for almost a year. She initially joined The Plough as a Sous Chef and earned a promotion to Head Chef. Abi’s fast progression is thanks to the support from the apprenticeship that enhanced her previous hospitality experience. Abi is now responsible for a busy kitchen and manages a team of five.

Commenting on her role, Abi said: “I love being part of the team at The Plough. The support I receive from my General Manager and wider team back at the Hall & Woodhouse Brewery is second to none. I am proud to be running the kitchen and to have helped play a role in the pub achieving a record-breaking level of sales last year.

“My skills and experience far outweigh what I would have learnt by only being in a classroom. H&W is committed to my learnings beyond my apprenticeship, if I ask for support, I receive it. I already have undertaken in-depth training on Food Hygiene Standards from our in-house trainer, with further support planned for my team.”

Hall & Woodhouse invests significantly in the progression of its team and was recognised in 2024 as one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work, in the big companies list. The employer also runs brewing and engineering apprenticeships across the business, management and leadership development programmes with Institute of Management and Leadership qualifications, as well as sponsoring future leaders through degrees and MBA programmes.

To read more about H&W’s apprenticeship programmes, visit hall-woodhouse.co.uk