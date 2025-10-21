Halnaker Hill Natural Capital partners with Bidwells for one of the UK’s largest ever biodiversity net gain schemes

Halnaker Hill Natural Capital (HHNC) and leading property consultancy Bidwells have joined forces to launch one of the UK’s largest ever Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) schemes at Halnaker Hill Farm in Sussex.

The landmark scheme will provide over 850 biodiversity units for developers, corporates, and individuals, with Bidwells appointed as sole agent. The landscape-style habitat, located in Chichester, West Sussex, will see 330 acres returned to their natural condition of centuries ago, with a rich mosaic of wildlife habitats including hedgerows, grassland, ponds, woodland, and wildflower meadows. Registered with South Downs National Park Authority and Natural England, the project is one of the largest single BNG land banks in England.

The biodiversity units are available to all development types to meet their Environment Act 2021 biodiversityrequirements. Voluntary biodiversity units are also available for corporates, to help them meet their ESG targets by supporting nature recovery, and to individuals looking to personally invest in enhancing the natural environment.

Halnaker Hill Farm is owned by HHNC, with commercial aspects managed by Kingsbridge, a leading developer of commercial projects across the south. Before it was acquired by HHNC in 2024, the land had been farmed for wheat since the 1970s.

Greg Lukasiewicz, Sales & Marketing Director at Halnaker Hill Natural Capital, says: “Since HHNC acquired the site in 2024 we have been hard at work and have already seen the landscape transform from intensively farmed land to a green haven for wildlife, as the grassland, new trees and hedgerows that we have already planted are given the space to thrive.

“We are excited to partner with Bidwells to bring Halnaker Hill Farm to the property market, helping to meet the BNG needs of developers and providing organisations and individuals with a responsible way to invest in biodiversity and the fight against climate change, while setting a new benchmark for sustainable, regenerative farming.”

Lisa Bulmer, Natural Capital Associate at Bidwells, says: “Here at Halnaker Hill Farm, one of England’s largest registered BNG projects, nature restoration is generating a significant quantity and range of habitat units, enabling multiple developers to secure all their off-site BNG in in one place. This can be done by immediate allocation or reserved while in the planning process.”

“Delivering BNG at this scale benefits from economies of scale and maximises environmental outcomes by having a whole-ecosystem approach to nature restoration, as well as delivering wider co-benefits.”

Bidwells has a portfolio of over thirty-five habitat banks across England, spanning from Cornwall to Northumbria, collaborating directly with the landowners who are dedicated to delivering environmental enhancement over the long term, generating high quality BNG initiatives.

Lisa adds: “At Bidwells we have extensive experience in the biodiversity unit allocation process, giving purchasers confidence that we provide credible solutions and can guide them through the process. Last year we allocated over 150 biodiversity units (including pre-legislation allocations) and are currently documenting transactions for over 160 units to be allocated in the coming months.

“We are excited to launch this next scheme and look forward to working closely with HHNC and the wider team, to bring this to fruition.”