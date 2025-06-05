Hampshire flag company renew licence with Team GB for Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games

Hampshire Flag Company (HFC) has renewed its licence as the flag supplier for Team GB at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games (LA28).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In little over three years’ time, Los Angeles will provide the backdrop to a remarkable Olympic Games, with the best athletes from around the globe competing on the biggest stage in sports. Following successful licensing agreements for the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games, HFC will provide the flags for Team GB for the third consecutive Games, playing a central role in symbolising the pride, unity, and spirit of the team throughout the event.

With a company mission to redefine the art of large-format printing, where every print tells a story, HFC strives to capture the true essence of what a flag represents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rod Sessions, Sales and Marketing Manager at HFC, shares his thoughts: “Being part of the largest sporting event on the planet is something we are immensely proud of. The participation of Team GB at the Olympic Games brings out the spirit and joy of our nation. Flags are a huge part of this, and we are honoured that flags made by our highly skilled team contribute to the story and legacy of those athletes participating—and for the audience watching.”

HFC

Amber Jeffries Keel, Senior Licensing Manager at Team GB, added: “From our licensing agreements at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, we know HFC to be a reliable and high-quality supplier with a real passion for what they do, so we’re delighted to have them back on board for LA28.”