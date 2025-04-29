Hand in Cross vineyard must go back to the drawing board over farm shop
Paul and Alice Pippard of Beacon Down Vineyard hoped to demolish an existing agricultural building and construct a farm shop and cafe. But seven of the eight conditions attached to local authority consent for the scheme were refused.
The Pippards bought the seven-hectare site in Browns Lane in 2014 and planted 10,000 vines. They have been celebrating the success of their wines, including a Blanc de Blanc which won the Best in Show as 'Star of England' at the Harpers 2022 Wine Awards.
Although Paul is concerned that Wealden District Council refused conditions contained within the application, he is confident problems can be addressed.
The conditions included soft landscaping, concerns over treatment works, biodiversity (where more bath and bird boxes were requested,) cycle parking spaces (the council wants these to be covered,) anti-reflective glazing and minor lighting issues.
Paul said: "Yes, of course we will deal with these matters and make sure we satisfy Wealden's requests. It implies a slight delay to our opening plans. But we will be conducting tastings this summer and hopefully welcoming guests at Christmas.
"We really want to be part of this community and we'll do whatever it takes to make sure the work is done to everyone's satisfaction."
