Handy website helps high streets in Burgess Hill, Hassocks and Hurstpierpoint

The Pop to the Shops team were in Church Walk, Burgess Hill, to tell shoppers and traders about ShopAppy.com and to run a competition for a £10 voucher.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies and deputy Burgess Hill town mayor Tofojjul Hussain were at the event too.

Leader of Burgess Hill Town Council Robert Eggleston said: “In an increasingly digital world, ShopAppy.com can provide a local online marketplace to help retailers, service providers, the hospitality sector, traders, and indeed the full range of economic life, to promote their business with bookings, marketing and even click and collect.”

The portal allows people to support the High Street from their homes at no extra cost.

People can browse, book, buy and collect from independent shops in their area with one checkout.

Mr Eggleston said: “Increasingly businesses are operating with, what is called, a ‘multi-channel offering’ and by having a presence on ShopAppy.com they have a way to keep their name in the local public eye, which will help to showcase the many very good businesses we have in Burgess Hill.”

Mid Sussex District Council is subsidising independent businesses across Mid Sussex to sign up to ShopAppy.com for free until March 2023.

Once registered, businesses can quickly populate their own mini site with goods and services at no cost.