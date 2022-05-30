Some 33 nursing homes, schools, businesses, charities and residents created beautiful hanging baskets for this community project.

These included Borde Hill Gardening Group, Bentswood Hub Youth, Clair Hall Vaccine Centre and many others.

Sylvia Harris from Haywards Heath Horticultural Society said: “I am thrilled to see all of these incredible people coming together to start celebrating our Queen’s Jubilee.”

Some 33 groups and individuals provided hanging baskets for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at The Orchards in Haywards Heath

Centre manager Nicola Bird said: “Sylvia has worked tirelessly, delivering plants, soil and baskets to people all around our community.

"Everything this incredible woman puts her mind to she succeeds at and I'm proud to work with her year after year.

"This whole project has been all about community involvement, which is so important after the effects of Covid.”

The baskets can be seen all around The Orchards and will be maintained by the shopping centre team.

Haywards Heath Town Mayor Howard Mundin hangs the first Jubilee basket at The Orchards in Haywards Heath

A big Jubilee celebration will be in the centre on Saturday, June 4 (10am-6pm).

The town mayor, who was accompanied by consort Margaret Baker, said: “What a marvellous community tribute to make on this momentous occasion and I hope everyone will visit and see the stunning patriotic display.”

Mr Mundin added: “We have wonderful events planned to mark this special event in our history in Haywards Heath and I look forward to seeing many of you over this long Jubilee weekend.”

He said the lighting of the Queen’s Beacon is on Thursday, June 2, in Victoria Park, and said he would open the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee day at The Orchards on Saturday, June 4.

Haywards Heath Town Mayor Howard Mundin with Consort Margaret Baker, Sylvia Harris and members of Haywards Heath Horticultural Society

There is also an open-air picnic style event in Victoria Park on Sunday, June 5, with family entertainment.

Mr Mundin thanked everyone who made the baskets, as well as Sylvia Harris and Nicola Bird and her team.