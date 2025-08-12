Harness technologies, refine core systems and boost efficiency for competitive advantage

Local manufacturers will hear expert tips on harnessing and integrating technology and building a future-ready business at next month’s morning meeting of METALL, the forum for manufacturing, engineering and technology businesses in Sussex and Surrey.

At the event (at Cottesmore Hotel Golf & Country Club, Pease Pottage, on 11 September) businesses will hear from Steve Morris, SME Support Expert, Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) who will cover:

Real-world case studies of successful technology adoption in businesses

Integrating new technologies into existing systems and processes

Practical insights to guide confident, strategic technology decisions

How to access grants and funding to support digital transformation

Tony Summers, Partner and Head of Manufacturing, at Carpenter Box

The MTC is the Government-funded independent entity tasked with assisting businesses to make these decisions based on their individual circumstances and needs. With over 25 years of international manufacturing and consulting experience, Steve leads the SME manufacturing support services at MTC, focusing on start-ups, scale-ups, large programmes, grant funding, partnerships, and supply chain strategy.

Tony Summers, Partner and Head of Manufacturing at Carpenter Box commented: “Ensuring your business remains successful in a changing marketplace means identifying and integrating the best of the new available technologies, among other factors. But when there is a multitude of new technologies arriving, how do you choose the ones that truly transform your business, and make sure you back the VHS over the Betamax? This upcoming METALL event is a valuable opportunity for local manufacturers to hear from one of the UK’s leading experts on supercharging their competitive advantage.”

To find out more or to register for the event, visit www.metall.org.uk/events

METALL is sponsored by sector specialists Carpenter Box, DMH Stallard and NatWest.