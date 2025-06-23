Harriet’s of Hove challenges Brighton and Hove businesses to go plastic free this July

With Plastic Free July fast approaching, Harriet’s of Hove is throwing down the gauntlet: it’s time for Brighton and Hove’s businesses to reduce their disposable plastics and embrace the circular economy – and they’re making it easier (and greener) than ever.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2018, Harriet’s of Hove began life as one of Sussex’s first zero waste refill shops – but the idea was born from a personal frustration. Owner Harriet Dean-Orange found herself struggling to take part in Plastic Free July that year, discovering just how difficult it was to find accessible, genuinely plastic-free alternatives. Determined to make it easier for others, she set out to create a business that offered practical, planet-friendly solutions for everyday life.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the business not only survived but thrived, growing a passionate customer base in Hove’s George Street and becoming a trusted local hub for all things sustainable. Now, they’re turning their attention to the B2B world with a bold mission: help local businesses reduce their plastic waste and become more planet-friendly, starting this July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already working with an impressive 22 forward-thinking organisations, including; Lost in the Lanes, The Shredquarters, Wigwam Toys, The Hair Salon, The Dental Health Spa, The Spice Circuit and Little Jasmine Spa – Harriet’s of Hove is inviting more businesses to join their Plastic Free Business Challenge.

Christina Chatfield, owner of The Dental Health Spa with her Harriet’s of Hove refills.

To support this, they’ve launched a brand-new e-bike delivery service, supplying offices, shops, cafés and studios with chemical- and plastic-free cleaning products, sustainable teas and coffees, healthy snacks, and more. Their unique refill model means businesses can cut costs and waste, while having empties collected and restocked with ease, taking part in a circular economy rather than a linear waste journey.

“There’s a real shift happening,” says Harriet Dean-Orange, owner of Harriet’s of Hove. “More and more businesses are asking how they can be more sustainable, and we’ve got the answer. Our service is simple, effective, and genuinely planet-friendly.”

The refill model isn’t just about protecting the planet, it’s also about saving money. By replacing endless single-use plastic purchases with high-quality refills, Harriet’s of Hove’s partner businesses are seeing a positive impact on their bottom line, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chef Kanthi Thamma of The Spice Circuit Kitchen, a Harriet’s of Hove B2B partner, says: "Keeping a kitchen clean without harsh chemicals is a real challenge. With Harriet’s of Hove’s professional range, all approved for environmental officer excellence, we get effective, nasty-free cleaning products that are safe for our team and the planet."

Chef Kanthi Thamma of The Spice Circuit Kitchen with his refills from Harriet’s of Hove.

Christina Chatfield, owner of The Dental Health Spa, adds: “We want to walk the talk when it comes to sustainability. Working with Harriet’s has helped us align our values with our actions and our clients notice the difference.”

More than ever, businesses are recognising the urgent need to become sustainable. Recent research shows that 65% of UK businesses have committed to net-zero emissions by 2050, but many are still working to put meaningful plans in place.

Meanwhile, 75% of UK consumers say they consider a company’s environmental impact when choosing where to buy or work, proving sustainability is no longer just a “nice to have” - it’s essential for business success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of Plastic Free July, Harriet’s of Hove is encouraging more Brighton and Hove businesses to get involved, reduce their plastic use, and lead by example.

Harriet’s of Hove team outside the shop with their e-cycle refill bike. In order: Harriet, Regina & Tamsin.

“We’re proud to be working with some amazing local businesses already,” says Harriet. “Now we want more workplaces, from cafés and offices to gyms and retail stores, to join us. Brighton and Hove is full of businesses who care. This is a chance to show it.”

Businesses can take part by signing up for a free B2B account online here. To find out more about the Plastic Free Business Challenge, contact [email protected] or pop into the shop for a chat.