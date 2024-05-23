Harvey John celebrates 20th Anniversary alongside Culture 100 Award Win

By Katie ThomasContributor
Published 23rd May 2024, 11:23 BST
Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Sussex-headquartered recruitment agency Harvey John has been recognised by Hyer's Culture100 as Top Company to Work For and as a Finalist in the Inspiring Workplaces Awards for UK/Ireland.

Brighton-based recruitment firm Harvey John is celebrating two decades of excellence with a resounding win—the prestigious Culture 100 Award. Led by Managing Director, David Waddell, the firm has evolved from its roots in accountancy recruitment to a force that now also services clients in the niche fields of tax, treasury, and legal.

With a team of 20+, boasting collectively over 150+ years of recruitment experience, Harvey John's success is founded on innovation, client-centricity, and a people-first culture. Their track record speaks volumes: consistent year-on-year growth, pioneering recruitment strategies, and a reputation for excellence in client and candidate service both on a national and global basis.

Reflecting on this milestone, David Waddell remarks, "The Culture 100 Awards spotlight the UK's most forward-thinking recruitment firms, and we're thrilled to be among them. It's a testament to our mission of setting new standards in workplace excellence."

The Harvey John Team

Renowned for honouring the UK's most visionary recruitment companies, the Culture 100 Award celebrates organisations that prioritise employee well-being and foster inclusive cultures. Harvey John's selection from a pool of over 5,000 contenders, informed by insights gleaned from 20,000 employee interviews, underscores their commitment to redefining workplace norms.

Looking ahead, Harvey John remains steadfast in its core values: ambition, expertise, clarity, inclusivity, and empathy. With a global outlook and an unyielding people-first ethos, the firm is poised for continued success in the dynamic world of recruitment.

