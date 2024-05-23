Harvey John celebrates 20th Anniversary alongside Culture 100 Award Win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Sussex-headquartered recruitment agency Harvey John has been recognised by Hyer's Culture100 as Top Company to Work For and as a Finalist in the Inspiring Workplaces Awards for UK/Ireland.

Brighton-based recruitment firm Harvey John is celebrating two decades of excellence with a resounding win—the prestigious Culture 100 Award. Led by Managing Director, David Waddell, the firm has evolved from its roots in accountancy recruitment to a force that now also services clients in the niche fields of tax, treasury, and legal.

With a team of 20+, boasting collectively over 150+ years of recruitment experience, Harvey John's success is founded on innovation, client-centricity, and a people-first culture. Their track record speaks volumes: consistent year-on-year growth, pioneering recruitment strategies, and a reputation for excellence in client and candidate service both on a national and global basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on this milestone, David Waddell remarks, "The Culture 100 Awards spotlight the UK's most forward-thinking recruitment firms, and we're thrilled to be among them. It's a testament to our mission of setting new standards in workplace excellence."

The Harvey John Team

Renowned for honouring the UK's most visionary recruitment companies, the Culture 100 Award celebrates organisations that prioritise employee well-being and foster inclusive cultures. Harvey John's selection from a pool of over 5,000 contenders, informed by insights gleaned from 20,000 employee interviews, underscores their commitment to redefining workplace norms.