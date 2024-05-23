Harvey John celebrates 20th Anniversary alongside Culture 100 Award Win
Brighton-based recruitment firm Harvey John is celebrating two decades of excellence with a resounding win—the prestigious Culture 100 Award. Led by Managing Director, David Waddell, the firm has evolved from its roots in accountancy recruitment to a force that now also services clients in the niche fields of tax, treasury, and legal.
With a team of 20+, boasting collectively over 150+ years of recruitment experience, Harvey John's success is founded on innovation, client-centricity, and a people-first culture. Their track record speaks volumes: consistent year-on-year growth, pioneering recruitment strategies, and a reputation for excellence in client and candidate service both on a national and global basis.
Reflecting on this milestone, David Waddell remarks, "The Culture 100 Awards spotlight the UK's most forward-thinking recruitment firms, and we're thrilled to be among them. It's a testament to our mission of setting new standards in workplace excellence."
Renowned for honouring the UK's most visionary recruitment companies, the Culture 100 Award celebrates organisations that prioritise employee well-being and foster inclusive cultures. Harvey John's selection from a pool of over 5,000 contenders, informed by insights gleaned from 20,000 employee interviews, underscores their commitment to redefining workplace norms.
Looking ahead, Harvey John remains steadfast in its core values: ambition, expertise, clarity, inclusivity, and empathy. With a global outlook and an unyielding people-first ethos, the firm is poised for continued success in the dynamic world of recruitment.