Harvey’s in Lewes helps protect legacy of Brighton’s original craft brewery after business closes doors

Harvey’s Brewery in Lewes has announced it is protecting Brighton Bier’s legacy after the business closed its doors this summer.

Brighton Bier confirmed in June that it had ceased trading, saying on Instagram: “We have fought hard and done everything we possibly could to avoid reaching this point. Sadly market pressures with reduced margins, high costs, and increases in price of materials, combined with the current economic conditions has forced us to close the brewery.”

The business thanked its customers for their support, saying the closure does not affect Brighton Bierhaus, Haus on the Hill, The Drop or West Tap. It said these separate businesses will continue to trade as normal.

Harvey’s Brewery announced on Friday, July 18: “Everyone at Harvey’s was sad to learn that Brighton Bier had taken the difficult decision to cease brewing.”

They called Brighton Bier ‘a brilliant part of the local brewing community’, saying they admired the character and variety of drinks the brewery offered.

Harvey’s said they have now purchased the intangible assets of the business, including trademarks and recipes, in order to ‘protect Brighton Bier’s legacy’.

Harvey’s head brewer and joint managing director Miles Jenner said: “While we won’t be marketing Brighton Bier brands, we’re planning to undertake occasional collaborative brews with them. These might pay tribute to some of their most popular beers or be something entirely new. They’ll be clearly labelled as collaborations and made available for a limited time in both Brighton Bier pubs and our own. If Brighton Bier ever chooses to return to brewing, we’ll be more than happy to sell the intangible assets back to them at the same price we paid.”

Stephen Whitehurst, director of Brighton Bier, said: “After over a decade of brewing it was heartbreaking to have to close the brewery. It has been a pleasure to serve our wonderful customers. When we first started who would have known we’d be winning international awards and exporting across Europe and into Japan. That Harvey’s, with their proud history and wonderful beers, saw fit to step in and protect this legacy is very humbling. We are very grateful to Miles and his team and look forward to exploring ways of collaborating in the future.”

People can find out more at www.harveys.org.uk/news/harveys-collaborate-brighton-bier.