Has your favourite Sussex good cause won a major cash hand-out from its local pub?

Independent family brewer, Hall and Woodhouse, has received over 400 applications for its annual Community Chest initiative, with 147 submitted by Sussex causes. The initiative, supported by Sussex World and its weekly newspapers across Sussex, aims to provide essential funding for local charities and organisations.

Applications for this year’s Community Chest have come from multiple sectors, including health care, community impact, and career guidance and support. The judges of this year’s panel are currently making visits to applicants and reviewing each entry. Successful applicants will be notified in November and will receive a grant from the £50,000 annual fund which has been pledged by Hall and Woodhouse.

Each year, H&W looks for projects that meet a need in the local community with previous attempts to raise funds independently. A major focus when choosing successful applicants is evaluating what potential impact the grant will have on its beneficiaries.

Mark Woodhouse, Family Director of Hall and Woodhouse, said: “One of our central values at Hall and Woodhouse is to enrich our local communities. This year, the Community Chest will once again play a vital role in financially supporting the many great voluntary organisations in our trading area across the south.

Recipients of the previous Hall and Woodhouse Community Chest supported by Sussex World and its weekly newspapers at the awards ceremony at the Black Rabbit, Arundel, in January 2023. Pic S Robards SR23011201

“Since we first started the annual Community Chest in 2002, more than £750,000 has been donated to over 900 causes across the South of England. It’s such a privilege to get to know all the good causes making such an impact on people’s lives, and I’m excited to continue our support of their missions.”

The Young People’s Shop in Chichester received £1,250 from H&W’s Community Chest last year. The funding helped provide training and support to 20 volunteer counsellors and emotional support workers for young people affected by mental health issues. A beneficiary of the Young People’s Shop shared: “The kindness, responsiveness, and understanding I have received at the Young People’s Shop has saved my life. I am and will forever be grateful for their help.”

Another beneficiary was Chichester-based retirement social centre, Terry’s Place, which received £2,682 to help deliver a sensory and wellbeing programme to 52 socially isolated people from the region. This included musician visits, mini concerts, craft sessions, sporting activities, gardening, and themed party events.

See results from last year’s awards: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/chichester-good-causes-win-a-share-of-brewers-ps50000-cash-giveaway-these-are-the-local-groups-to-receive-help-and-what-they-do-3987083

Sussex World and its newspapers has been the media partner for the Community Chest ever since it was launched in Sussex and Editor in Chief, Gary Shipton, has judged the applications throughout that time. He added: “Once again, we are delighted to support the Community Chest. Thanks to the ongoing generosity of Hall and Woodhouse and its pubs, many thousands of pounds have been given to good local causes.

“As a judge, we are always looking to help groups that make a real difference to the people they serve, take the initiative by raising funds themselves, and embark on projects where there is a real need. As ever, the judging process will be very tough given the very high number of applications – but people can be reassured we will be forensic in our evaluation of them and will visit those short- listed for larger awards."