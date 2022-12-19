Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre in Angmering has helped raise Christmas spirits for children being cared for in Bluefin Children’s Ward at Worthing Hospital.

The garden centre has donated 50 toy reindeers to the paediatric unit, which specialises in providing care to babies, children and adolescents who have been admitted to the hospital.

Mark Lephard, assistant general manager at Haskins Roundstone, said: “The whole team at Haskins is delighted that we are continuing to support local charities through our Christmas toy donations this year.

"Our Roundstone centre is closely connected to the local community and it brings myself and the team immense pride that we have been able to build on our strong relationship with Bluefin children’s ward to bring some festive magic to Worthing Hospital this Christmas.”

Hayley Edwards, hospital play assistant on Bluefin Ward, said: “On behalf of Bluefin Ward and our dedicated NHS Charity, Love Your Hospital, I would like to say a huge thank you for Haskins’ incredible donation of cuddly toys. Our patients really love them and they are so beautiful and soft.

"It really lifts their spirits while being in hospital during the festive season. We cannot thank you enough for your generous donation and for thinking of our children's ward, especially at this time of year, when our patients really need cheering up.”

In total, Haskins has donated 300 cuddly toys to charities across the south this festive season, to support and share festive goodwill.

Haskins Roundstone has also been sharing the yuletide spirit in other ways, donating chocolates to volunteers at the Wadars Animal Rescue charity in Ferring and for the 20th year running, providing Angmering Railway Station with a Christmas tree, which is decorated by children from Georgian Gardens Primary School in Rustington.

