The month-long charity project has been raising funds for the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group all September and the gala is at The Hassocks Hotel to celebrate this, offering a quiz, a pudding auction and live music.

The 24 Hour Hair-a-Thon is at Reflex @42 on Keymer Road from 12pm to 12pm, September 30 to October 1, and offers a different kind of celebration.

Business owner Hayley Elphick said: “Are we mad? Yes. Are we buzzing? Absolutely.”

Hassocks Goes Gold bows have been on display around Hassocks all September

She said that all money raised during the 24-hour challenge will go to Hassocks Goes Gold.

The minimum donations are: £10 for a blowdry, £10 for a blowdry and curl, £5 for a curl, £20 for a cut and blowdry, and £22 for an Olaplex and cut.

Reflex @42 has also been running a Reflex Raffle, has contributed to the Hassocks Goes Gold Auction, and has purchased a gold bow.

Hayley Elphick said Reflex @42 in Keymer Road, Hassocks, is running a 24-hour hair-cutting marathon on Friday, September 30

These bows have been on display around Hassocks all September and are sponsored by companies, groups and individuals.

People can find them by following the public trail with a map.

Hassocks Goes Gold was created by Rachel BartlettBundy, whose daughter Pearl died in 2017 from Ewing’s sarcoma, and money is being collected through the special fund ‘Pearl Power’.

Rachel said she did not realise how common childhood cancer is until her own daughter was affected and hopes Hassocks Goes Gold can raise awareness about the illness.