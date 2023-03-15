Hassocks gym with special exoskeleton is praised for making exercise accessible to people with disabilities

A gym and neurological therapy centre in Hassocks is helping to make exercise more accessible to people with disabilities.

VIM Healthcare in Hassocks, which opened its doors last year, has an adapted gym space and a neurological rehabilitation centre where therapists work with people recovering from strokes or brain injuries.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies recently visited and praised founder Tom Taverner and his multi-disciplinary team.

She said: “It was great to meet Tom and his team from VIM – a wonderful eye opener as to how one company are supporting those who have experienced neurological or musculoskeletal issues and are continuing their recovery with a combined range of therapies, including neuro-physiotherapy and a membership gym for recovery and wellbeing. Their cutting-edge equipment and technologies are amazing. It was great to meet some of their inspirational clients, who had experienced different health traumas to hear how their journeys are progressing positively.”

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies with Tom Taverner at VIM Healthcare in Hassocks

Tom said: “We are a newly opened local resource and want to encourage more people to visit our inclusive gym, where we are actively making a change to improve access to exercise for those who often face many barriers.”

The gym space is open to anyone but only has a small number of people per session so the team can show them how the equipment works and how exercises can be adapted to various mobility issues. Media personality and disability advocate Sophie Morgan has been one of the users of the gym, which features some very high-tech equipment. The REX exoskeleton, for example, is a special suit that helps people who cannot walk.

VIM Healthcare in Hassocks. Photo: Tom D Morgan, www.tomdmorgan.com

