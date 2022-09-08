Sarah Parham, CEO and founder of adjustable ring brand SVP Jewellery, won the Commercial Jewellery Designer of the Year category at the UK Jewellery Awards 2022, which has just marked its 30th anniversary.

The winners were announced on Thursday, September 1, at The Hilton London Metropole.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah, who lives in Streat, said: “This award means so much to me personally.

SVP Jewellery founder Sarah Parham with her trophy at the UK Jewellery Awards 2022

“I wasn’t brought up in the industry and took a leap of faith to set up a brand new jewellery brand – one that was commercial and solved a business problem.”

She said: “Our adjustable rings are super comfy, retailers no longer have to buy packs of rings in different sizes and customers will always be able to buy the ring they love because it will fit them.

“Every adjustable ring comes with its own bespoke gift box and gemstone meaning card making them perfect gifts and self gifts that really resonate with the wearer.”

Sarah said she is proud of her jewellery designing journey, which started when she boarded a flight to Jaipur, India, and decided to live there until she had met artisans she wanted to work with.

Sarah Parham won the Commercial Jewellery Designer of the Year category at the UK Jewellery Awards 2022

She said: “I visited tons of businesses with no waning so I could see their factory standards and I could start to learn how the industry works and who was doing what in the city.

“It took over a year and two failed attempts to find the right people to work with.”

SVP rings now are designed in the UK and hand-crafted by her Sarah’s team in Jaipur.

SVP Jewellery founder Sarah Parham with her trophy at the UK Jewellery Awards 2022

Since 2016 Sarah has helped produce exclusive collections for Erica Davies, and her rings have been worn by celebrities like Jo Wiley and Lena Heady.

When designing jewellery Sarah said she considers many factors, including what the customer would like, the prices they expect, colour trends and gemstones.

The UK Jewellery Awards’ expert judging panel praised Sarah for her ability to translate the creativity of jewellery into business results.

Ruth Faulkner, editor of Retail Jeweller, said the awards received a record number of entries and congratulated the winners.

She said: “They must be applauded as the leading lights in our sector and really are the very best in the business.”