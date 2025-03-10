Hassocks opticians champions sustainability in optics for World Recycling Day

Hassocks Eyecare Centre in Hassocks, Sussex, are highlighting sustainability within the optical industry this World Recycling Day (18th March).

Amidst growing concerns surrounding environmental impact, the optical industry is making significant strides to reduce waste and encourage responsible manufacturing.

The team at Hassocks Eyecare Centre are working hard to ensure that this is a priority at their practice by promoting the recycling of eyewear and stocking environmentally responsible brands like Bird Eyewear to provide patients with a greener alternative when purchasing their new frames.

Bird Eyewear, one of the UK’s fastest-growing eyewear brands, is leading the way in sustainable frame production. Founded by the Bird brothers in Devon, the brand produces innovative and high-quality frames using bio-acetate, recycled alloys, and repurposed materials. Additionally, their pioneering glasses recycling scheme is the fastest-growing in the UK, ensuring that old and unwanted frames are either given a second life or processed into new cases at their Exeter-based facility.

Hassocks Eyecare Centre's practice exterior.

Hassocks Eyecare Centre is proud to be part of this movement by offering patients the opportunity to recycle their old frames responsibly. By participating in Bird’s recycling initiative, the team hope to actively help reduce landfill waste and contribute to a more sustainable future for both the optical industry and the Hassocks community.

Vicki Macken, Director and Optometrist at Hassocks Eyecare Centre, commented: “Sustainability is at the heart of what we do at Hassocks Eyecare Centre, and we are always looking for ways to reduce our environmental footprint. Recycling frames and stocking brands like Bird Eyewear allows us to offer our patients high-quality, stylish eyewear that doesn’t compromise on ethics.”

Director at Hassocks Eyecare Centre, Paul Watts, added: “The whole team is really passionate about this initiative and we’re looking forward to continuing our journey to a more sustainable future.

“By taking small steps like these, we can collectively make a big difference to the planet and our local community.”

Beyond eyewear, Bird is also giving back to the environment through the Bird Forest, a tree-planting initiative across Devon and Cornwall that aims to plant over 10,000 trees, reinforcing the brand’s ethos of making good choices that have a tangible impact.

As sustainability and the climate crisis becomes an increasing priority, Hassocks Eyecare Centre is committed to making responsible choices accessible to all. By choosing recycled and ethically sourced materials, the practice is helping to shape a greener future within optics, proving that sustainability and style can go hand in hand.

For more information or to book an appointment, please visit www.hassockseyecare.co.uk