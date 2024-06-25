Hastings-based Beaming ISP celebrates 20 years in business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beaming, a specialist internet service provider for businesses, is celebrating its 20th birthday.

Founded in Hastings in 2004, Beaming provides thousands of organisations across the UK with some of the most reliable and secure internet connectivity and managed IT services available today.

For two decades, Beaming has been at the forefront of providing internet and voice services that meet the ever-changing demands of businesses. Beaming was established during the early noughties' broadband rush to fill a market gap for high-quality connectivity and communications products combined with excellent customer service.

Beaming was the first UK internet service provider to offer a combined call and broadband package and one of the first to specialise in serving business customers. It has established a reputation for rock-solid connectivity and a successful niche serving organisations with complex internet and IT requirements.

Sonia Blizzard, Managing Director of Beaming.

Customers include multisite businesses and schools, organisations requiring guaranteed internet uptime such as radio stations, and those seeking maximum cybersecurity protection.

To celebrate its anniversary, Beaming has published a ‘Brief History of the Modern (Business) Internet’, a video and online resource highlighting around 100 significant events in the tech and internet business landscape over the last 20 years.

Sonia Blizzard, Managing Director of Beaming, said:“The past 20 years have been remarkable for Beaming and the internet. We’ve become an established ISP serving thousands of businesses nationwide and have seen the web transform from a nascent technology to an indispensable business tool. In that time, we’ve focused relentlessly on ensuring our customers stay connected, protected and competitive in our increasingly digital world.”

