Hastings based marketing agency Let’s Do Marketing celebrates Successful delivery of Luton Online digital marketing programme

The Luton Online: Digital Marketing Launchpad was a game-changing initiative that has provided valuable digital marketing support to Luton businesses. Funded by Luton Council using the Shared Prosperity Fund and delivered by Hastings-based Marketing Agency Let’s Do Marketing, the programme has made a significant impact, empowering local entrepreneurs with the tools and skills they need to grow their businesses in the digital age.

Empowering Luton Businesses for a Digital Future

The Luton Online: Digital Marketing Launchpad was specifically designed to address the digital skills gap in the local business community. The programme offered free workshops, webinars, one-on-one mentoring, and a chance to access grant funding for digital marketing initiatives.

Businesses, whether large or small, were able to access expert-led guidance to develop their digital marketing strategies, from social media basics to more advanced techniques such as SEO, paid advertising, and website optimisation.

Marketing Director Stacey Pretty delivering Face to Face sessions of the Luton Online Digital Marketing Launchpad

In total over 11 months, 112 businesses and entrepreneurs benefited from the programme, with 355 hours of dedicated support provided. Local businesses eagerly embraced the opportunity to grow their digital presence, with 83 participants attending online workshops and 64 receiving face-to-face support. Additionally, 44 hours of one-on-one support were delivered, ensuring tailored guidance for businesses with specific needs.

A Comprehensive Support Programme for All

The programme’s success can be attributed to the wide range of support options available, ensuring flexibility for businesses at different stages of their digital journey. Face-to-face workshops, live webinars, and on-demand tutorials gave businesses the opportunity to learn and grow at their own pace.

The course content covered a broad range of essential topics including:

Social Media Strategy : Understanding how to plan, manage, and execute social media campaigns effectively.

: Understanding how to plan, manage, and execute social media campaigns effectively. SEO (Search Engine Optimisation) : Boosting website visibility to attract more customers.

: Boosting website visibility to attract more customers. Paid Ads : Learning how to create and track ads on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

: Learning how to create and track ads on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Building a Marketing Strategy: Developing a comprehensive, actionable marketing plan.

Businesses were also encouraged to apply for a £500 Social Media Grant, which was offered to participants who completed at least six hours of support. These grants helped businesses enhance their digital presence and explore new marketing opportunities.

In total, £5,500 in grants was awarded to local businesses, enabling them to test out digital marketing strategies and tools that could take their businesses to the next level.

The feedback from participants has been overwhelmingly positive, with many local businesses reporting how the programme has helped them improve their marketing skills and grow their digital presence.

Kevin Umeano, of Kootek Consulting, shared: “The training sessions were brilliant and really engaging. I believe the training was beneficial because I was able to gain a better understanding of our immediate marketing needs.”

Alison Edwards from The Treatment Room added: “I loved the training. Initially, I didn’t understand some of the terminology, but by the second session, I felt much more confident in my digital marketing skills.”

Sebastian from East Fest, part of Events Maestros C.I.C., reflected on how the workshops helped his business: “The course content was comprehensive, and the 1:1 mentoring sessions were a game-changer. It really enhanced my marketing skills and boosted our digital presence.”

Ewa Pastwa of Bright Tax Limited praised the programme’s practical approach to marketing strategy, commenting: “The workshop covered key areas of marketing, including GDPR and legal requirements. It was extremely valuable, and the straightforward delivery helped me understand what we need to focus on to improve our marketing efforts.”

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Let’s Do Marketing remains committed to supporting SME’s in the business community. With a focus on innovation and growth, we will continue to provide valuable opportunities for businesses to thrive in the digital era.