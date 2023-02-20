A bingo hall in Hastings that has been in the town for more than 40 years is closing.

The Deluxe, in Pelham Place, confirmed the news today (Monday, February 20) after the Observer was contacted.

The venue will be shutting its doors on Sunday (February 26).

The Deluxe added that it did not want to comment further on the impending closure.

The Deluxe on Hastings seafront.

Local historian Steve Peak said the building that houses the present bingo hall was a cinema until 1965 when it reopened as the De Luxe Bingo and Social Club, with the last film a few days before being She, starring Ursula Andress.

In 1970 major changes were made to the building, with the bingo hall moving to the upper floor and the ground being given over to amusements machines.

