A Hastings business has scooped an award at a recent ceremony.

Hastings Motorcycle Centre, based in Old London Road, was presented with the Retailer of The Year Award at the national Auto Trader Retailer Awards 2024.

The business beat competition from around 13,500 UK automotive retailers to receive the Retailer of The Year Award (Bike: Between 20-50) at the 17th annual Auto Trader Retailer Awards.

The company said the Retailer of The Year accolade is the highest award at the Auto Trader Retailer Awards and is given to those who demonstrate the very best practices in retail and consistently deliver top-quality customer experience across the entire car buying journey, from their online adverts to customer communication.

Now in its 17th year, the Auto Trader Retailer Awards are designed to celebrate the very best in automotive retailing.

This year, around 1,500 of Auto Trader’s retailer partners were shortlisted to just 88 finalists split across 11 different award categories, of which just 30 were crowned winners, determined by a combination of in-depth analysis of millions of data points, independent judging by a panel of experts, and the results from the UK’s largest consumer mystery shopping programme among auto retailers.

This year’s ceremony took place at London venue 8 Northumberland Avenue, just off Trafalgar Square on October 17.

The event was hosted by Auto Trader CEO Nathan Coe, COO Catherine Faiers and sales director, Rebecca Clark, alongside Auto Trader’s YouTube director and former Top Gear presenter, Rory Reid.

Speaking about Hastings Motorcycle Centre’s win, Billy Sutton, owner, said: “I’m really proud of the whole team and delighted to have been recognised for all the hard work we put in.”